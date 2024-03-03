Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (MIRM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MIRM. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

MIRM opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,399 shares of company stock worth $329,102 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 202.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 76,369 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

