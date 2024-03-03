Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target Raised to $26.10 at Scotiabank

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $26.10 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TIGO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $42,000.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

