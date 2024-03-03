MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $344.22 and last traded at $342.04. Approximately 1,060,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,362,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.30.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,134,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000.

