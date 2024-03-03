Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.42. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $103.61 and a 12-month high of $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $228,196. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.