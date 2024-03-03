Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNHFF remained flat at $131.75 during trading hours on Friday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 52 week low of $125.15 and a 52 week high of $131.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.05.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile
