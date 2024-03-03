Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $12.85.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
