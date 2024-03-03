Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 2.0 %

Mastech Digital stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mastech Digital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastech Digital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 67,731 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

