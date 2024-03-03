MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.690-2.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5 billion-$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.6 billion. MasTec also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$2.69 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded MasTec from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Get MasTec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Trading Up 12.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $9.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,412. MasTec has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.