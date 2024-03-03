Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

MASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.14.

Masimo Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day moving average is $106.42.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Masimo by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

