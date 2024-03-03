Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Alta Fox Capital Management LLC

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 8.9% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $481,621,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.00. 1,096,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,374. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $252.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.59 and a 200-day moving average of $213.62.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $340,989.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,248.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

