Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.77

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.77 and traded as low as $4.09. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 2,807 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MARPS. TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 91.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

