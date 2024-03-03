Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARA opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 48.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

