Manta Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $727.89 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $727.89 million and $242.66 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can now be bought for approximately $2.90 or 0.00004654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation.

