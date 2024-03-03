Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Releases Earnings Results

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $179.30 million, a PE ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.66. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Arty Straehla sold 40,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $174,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,986.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $415,550. 3.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 270,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.