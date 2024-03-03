Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,500 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 502,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mainz Biomed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYNZ shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mainz Biomed from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Mainz Biomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Mainz Biomed Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYNZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 169,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,713. Mainz Biomed has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

