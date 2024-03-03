Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 178.38%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Macy’s by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,526,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,923 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

