Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUG. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.60.

TSE LUG opened at C$16.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.92. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$13.24 and a one year high of C$19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 53.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total transaction of C$86,750.00. 59.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

