Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $158.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average is $122.26. General Electric has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $159.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.57.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

