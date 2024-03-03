LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Stock Performance
LL opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.90.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
