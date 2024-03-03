Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.51

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.51 and traded as low as C$7.25. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$7.66, with a volume of 1,025,516 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAC. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

In other news, Director Juan Diego Lopez Casanello acquired 10,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

