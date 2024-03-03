Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Liquidia by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liquidia by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs purchased 139,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs purchased 139,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LQDA stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $942.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.14. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

