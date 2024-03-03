Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Releases Earnings Results

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), reports. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.39 million.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Desjardins downgraded Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

