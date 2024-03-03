Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director Sells $52,940.16 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Featured Stories

