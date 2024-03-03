Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director Sells $52,940.16 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance
Shares of LINC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln Educational Services
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lincoln Educational Services
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.