Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $95.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

