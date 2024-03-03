Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.76

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and traded as high as $65.12. Li Ning shares last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 2,515 shares trading hands.
Li Ning Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90.
About Li Ning
Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.
