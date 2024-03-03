LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded LendingTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.16.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingTree will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LendingTree by 183.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

