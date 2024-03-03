Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,168,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92,563 shares during the period. Lazard comprises about 2.4% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 6.36% of Lazard worth $222,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lazard by 84.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 466,301 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 55.1% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 47,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,565,000 after buying an additional 436,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 42.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 103,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $68,660,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

LAZ stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 630,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,742. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.18%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

