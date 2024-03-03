Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 615,973 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,973 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Liberty Energy worth $22,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,309,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,309,073.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,751. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.86. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

