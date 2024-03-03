Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 51,989 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,989 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $25,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $2,828,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $2,087,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,300,007.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,653,541.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,300,007.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,653,541.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,245 shares of company stock worth $27,739,927. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $96.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

