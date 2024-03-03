Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $31,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $104.02 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.51 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.69.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

