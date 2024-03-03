Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in ServiceNow by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after buying an additional 461,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Shares of NOW opened at $773.63 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $747.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $656.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

