Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,145 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 90.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $738,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 286.1% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 105.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 73,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $225.51 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $226.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.74. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

