Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1,307.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,010 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Masco worth $36,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,805 shares of company stock worth $9,201,494. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

