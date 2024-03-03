Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $35.32 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,401 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $35,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after acquiring an additional 541,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Middleby by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Middleby by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,793 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $31,419,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 354,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after buying an additional 160,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $158.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

