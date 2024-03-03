Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $31.94 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,405 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of PulteGroup worth $31,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 24.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 161.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after acquiring an additional 773,543 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 158,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.6 %

PHM opened at $111.21 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $111.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

