Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,965 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of TopBuild worth $35,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TopBuild by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $410.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $414.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.11.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

