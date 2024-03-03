Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 95,057 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,057 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 290,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.0% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.6 %

ABBV opened at $178.91 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $316.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day moving average is $154.06.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

