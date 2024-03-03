Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 107.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 950.0%.
Kronos Worldwide Price Performance
NYSE:KRO opened at $9.19 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Kronos Worldwide
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile
Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kronos Worldwide
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.