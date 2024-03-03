Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 107.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 950.0%.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:KRO opened at $9.19 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 211,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 194,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.