Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Holdings Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.7 %

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.08. 329,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.01%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.