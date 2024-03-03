Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Given a C$7.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Knight Therapeutics

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.53 on Wednesday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$4.28 and a 52 week high of C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.02. The firm has a market cap of C$577.11 million, a P/E ratio of -92.17, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$162,150.00. 46.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

