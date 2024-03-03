Klaytn Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $68.13 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Klaytn was first traded on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,907,402,685 coins and its circulating supply is 3,495,197,871 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
