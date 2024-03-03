Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $224.24

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.24 ($2.84) and traded as high as GBX 237.40 ($3.01). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 232.40 ($2.95), with a volume of 3,549,550 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 224.23. The firm has a market cap of £4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,367.06, a P/E/G ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

