Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stake Trimmed by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,736,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,807 shares during the quarter. Kennametal makes up about 2.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 12.23% of Kennametal worth $242,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth $517,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 946.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 73,533 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $68,450,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Kennametal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 698,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,558. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Kennametal

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.