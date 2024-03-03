KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after acquiring an additional 646,184 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 107,023 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 278,345 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 523,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 109,468 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

