Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.49) to GBX 1,000 ($12.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,301 ($16.50).

KNOS opened at GBX 1,086 ($13.77) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,290.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. Kainos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,421 ($18.02). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,085.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,105.16.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

