JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price to $44.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

