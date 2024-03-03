Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $388.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.72. The stock has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $396.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $15,082,153 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

