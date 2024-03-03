Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $72,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

