Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in GSK were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,825,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,684.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,136,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,300,000 after buying an additional 1,072,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Up 0.3 %

GSK stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.