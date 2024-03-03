Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 638.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.61 and a 200 day moving average of $93.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

