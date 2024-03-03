Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGW stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $53.80.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

